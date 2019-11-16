Woman, 72, Randomly Punched on Manhattan Sidewalk: Police

An attacker randomly punched a 72-year-old woman as she was walking down the sidewalk in an attack that was caught on video, the NYPD said.

An attacker randomly punched a 72-year-old woman as she walked down the sidewalk in an attack that was caught on video, the NYPD said.

The woman was walking in front of Russ & Daughters on Houston Street around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 when another woman walked past her and punched her in the head, police said.

The punch sent the 72-year-old woman to the ground, video shows. She was left with swelling and pain, but refused medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.