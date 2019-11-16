Woman, 72, Randomly Punched on Manhattan Sidewalk: Police

72-Year-Old Woman Randomly Punched on Manhattan Sidewalk: Police - NBC New York
72-Year-Old Woman Randomly Punched on Manhattan Sidewalk: Police

The woman was walking in front of Russ & Daughters on Houston Street when the attack happened, police said

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    An attacker randomly punched a 72-year-old woman as she walked down the sidewalk in an attack that was caught on video, the NYPD said.

    The woman was walking in front of Russ & Daughters on Houston Street around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 when another woman walked past her and punched her in the head, police said.

    The punch sent the 72-year-old woman to the ground, video shows. She was left with swelling and pain, but refused medical attention, according to police.

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

