71-year-old woman fatally shot in back by stray bullet on NYC sidewalk

A 71-year-old woman was killed and a second struck in the arm as stray bullets flew across a Bronx sidewalk on Thursday, police said.

The NYPD locked down the crime scene around lunchtime in the Mott Haven section, on East 138th Street near Brook Avenue. The first 911 calls alerted police to the shooting around 12:37 p.m.

Responding police found the 71-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. Officials said she had been standing by the curb waiting to cross Brook Avenue when she was suddenly struck by a bullet and collapsed to the ground.

Moments later, surveillance video shows a man wearing all black running away from the area.

The second victim, a 34-year-old Bronx resident, was hit in the arm in front of a flower shop on the sidewalk.

“I hear like three shooting. I see the lady in bad condition on the floor and the other lady get shot in the hand. But the lady in the lady in the street was very very bad condition and I see the guy run away," witness Juan Pimienta said.

Investigators have not shared any details on what may have triggered the deadly shooting. Law enforcement sources said they believe both women were unintended targets.

Detectives were going door-to-door looking for additional surveillance video. No one is in custody.