71-Year-Old NYC Man Plunges Knife in Shopper’s Neck After Fight at Store: Cops

A Queens man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in a Long Island gift store after an argument, authorities say.

John Thorpe, 71, got into the fight with the 66-year-old victim inside Ebony Cards and Gifts on Dutch Broadway in Elmont just before 4 p.m. Christmas Day, then went to his car to get a knife, authorities allege.

Thorpe allegedly plunged that knife into the victim's neck, causing a deep laceration, police say. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say Thorpe resisted arrested when responding officers tried to take him into custody; he eventually complied, they say, but now faces a charge of resisting arrest in addition to offenses of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

No information on a possible attorney for him was immediately available.

