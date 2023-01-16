Brooklyn

71-Year-Old Critical After Shooting Inside NYC Home; Cops Search for Female Suspects

The East Flatbush shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday inside the victim's residence, according to NYPD officials

By Jessica Cunnington

A 71-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest inside his Brooklyn home over the weekend, authorities said.

The victim was shot in the chest at his residence off East 48th Street in East Flatbush around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police are searching for two women wanted in connection to the shooting, one of whom might be familiar to the victim.

Investigators are looking into a reported dispute between the parties prior to the shots being fired.

Officials could not confirm reports the shooting took place during an attempted robbery.

