A 71-year-old New Jersey man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a then 9-year-old girl a little more than three years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.

Angel Flores, of Plainfield, was convicted by a jury on charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport said.

The victim, now 13 years old, testified at the trial. Additionally, several relatives of the young girl also testified.

According to prosecutors, a Special Victims Unit investigation revealed that the sexual assaults took place from December 2015 to January 2016, in the Central Avenue building where both Flores and the young victim lived.

Flores, an aquaintance of the victim's family, and known as "Don Benito" to residents of the multi-family home was arrested days after the final incident took place, prosecutors say.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 21. Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

Authorities still urge anyone with information about Flores’ activities is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Brian O’Malley at 908-220-4323.