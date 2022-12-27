central park

700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill at Central Park Construction Site: FDNY

By Tom Shea

Getty Images

Hazmat crews were called to Central Park after around 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a construction site, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials received a call about the spill just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, and responded to the scene near West 66th Street, the FDNY said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the spill, but the fire department said the leak had been capped and was being mitigated.

No injuries were reported.

