70-Year-Old Woman Randomly Stabbed in Back in Midday NYC Street Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man possibly in his 20s who randomly stabbed a 70-year-old woman in the back in a sneak attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week, marking the latest in a series of what appear to be escalating unprovoked crimes across the city.

Authorities said Wednesday that the woman was walking along, near Eighth Avenue and 53rd Street, just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when someone came from behind her and stabbed her with something. No words were exchanged and the woman couldn't even see her attacker, according to police. Cops say he ran off afterward.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Her daughter said Wednesday she was already out of the facility, though had lost a lot of blood in the attack. She didn't want to speak further and said her grandma is recovering.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.