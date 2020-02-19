child abuse

70-Year-Old School Bus Driver Charged With Sex Assault of Two Young Girls

Prosecutors allege the girls were abused in front of other students

A New Jersey school bus driver faces multiple sexual assault charges for allegedly abusing two young women in the presence of other students.

Morris County prosecutors said Thomas Thomasevich, 70, of Oakland, faces two counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault and six counts of 4th-degree cruelty and neglect of children, among other charges.

Thomasevich allegedly "committed acts of sexual contact on two minor female students known to him," prosecutors said in a statement, adding that "(such) acts were committed in the presence of several other minor students."

Thomasevich is in the Morris County jail pending a court appearance.

First Student Bus Co. of Butler, which employed him as a driver, was not immediately available to comment on his arrest.

