70-Year-Old Woman Missing Since She Left Adult Day Care on Friday: Police
70-Year-Old Woman Missing Since She Left Adult Day Care on Friday: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Betty Davis has been missing since Friday, the NYPD said.

    What to Know

    A 70-year-old woman has been missing since she left an adult day care center on Friday afternoon, police said.

    Betty Davis, of Brooklyn, was last seen leaving the center at 1815 Pitkin Avenue, in Brownsville, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the NYPD said.

    She was wearing glasses, a white dress top, black dress pants and black shoes when she left, police said.

    Davis weighs 180 pounds, stands at 5-foot-8 and walks with a limp, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

