A 70-year-old woman was found dead inside her Upper West Side home with a laceration to her neck in an incident police are investigating as a murder.

Police responding to a 911 call found Susan Trott unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on West End Avenue, near West 95th Street, around 4:49 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

Trott, who had a laceration to her neck, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with Trott’s death, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide, the NYPD said.