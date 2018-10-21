70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Upper West Side Home With Laceration to Her Neck: NYPD - NBC New York
70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Upper West Side Home With Laceration to Her Neck: NYPD

Police responding to a 911 call found Susan Trott unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on West End Avenue

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 70-year-old woman was found dead inside her Upper West Side home with a laceration to her neck, police said

    • Police found Susan Trott unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on West End Avenue Sunday morning

    • No one has been arrested in connection with Trott’s death, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide

    A 70-year-old woman was found dead inside her Upper West Side home with a laceration to her neck in an incident police are investigating as a murder.

    Police responding to a 911 call found Susan Trott unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on West End Avenue, near West 95th Street, around 4:49 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

    Trott, who had a laceration to her neck, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    No one has been arrested in connection with Trott’s death, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide, the NYPD said.

