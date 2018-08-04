70-Year-Old Man Punched in Face, Suffers Broken Nose: Police - NBC New York
70-Year-Old Man Punched in Face, Suffers Broken Nose: Police

Published 41 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Police released this photo of a suspect accused of punching a 70-year-old man in the face.

    A man punched a 70-year-old man in the face during an argument, breaking the older man's nose, police said. 

    The victim was arguing with his assailant on the sidewalk of McDonald Avenue in Kensington on June 1, the NYPD said. 

    The attacker then punched the older man in the face, knocking him to the ground, police said. 

    The victim went to Maimonides Hospital where he was treated for a broken nose. 

    The attacker was wearing an orange baseball cap and carrying a backpack, police said. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

