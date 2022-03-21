7-Year-Old Girl Shot in Drive-By Outside Brooklyn Deli: Police Officials

A 7-year-old girl was hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon while outside a Brooklyn deli with her mother, according to two senior police officials.

The child was with her mom near the corner of West 30th Street and Surf Avenue in Coney Island around 3 p.m. when gunshots rang out at the Seabreeze Gourmet Deli, senior police officials said, as an unidentified man fired from a black sedan.

The 28-year-old mother grabbed her daughter and ran home to their apartment as the shots were fired. Just over two hours later, the woman told police that her daughter had been grazed by a bullet to the left side of her stomach, police officials said, with her jacket and shirt having what appeared to be bullet holes.

The girl was taken to Lutheran Hospital, where police officials described her condition as stable. The mother could not give an explanation as to why she waited almost two hours to call 911, according to senior police officials.

Police are now looking for the car that was captured on surveillance video at the time of the shooting. Footage from the deli's security camera showed the mother walking with two children, then walk around the corner and out of frame. Seconds later, people on the sidewalk can be seen ducking for cover as the dark cars drive through the intersection.

Police said three .9-mm shell casings were recovered in the area. No other description of the shooter was immediately available, and no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.