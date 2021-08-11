7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found Unconscious in NYC Apartment

A 7-year-old Bronx girl died after cops responding to a 911 call found her unconscious in the apartment where she lived, police say.

Authorities were called to the building on Alexander Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. They tried to revive the girl, identified as Julissa Battles, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

A law enforcement source tells News 4 authorities found bruising on the child's body. No other details were immediately available.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how Battles died.