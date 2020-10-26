The Bronx

5-Year-Old Boy Dead, Woman Critical in NYC Apartment Fire: FDNY

A 5-year-old died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the Melrose Houses in the Bronx

Firefighters respond to a deadly fire in the Bronx
Investigators in the Bronx are working to determine what started a fire that lead to the death of a 5-year-old boy.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 15-story Melrose Houses near E 153rd Street and Melrose Avenue, FDNY officials said.

Fire officials believe the boy's cause of death was linked to smoke inhalation.

Two others from inside the building were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire. At least one of the victims, a 28-year-old woman, was in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said at least two firefighters were injured as well, they were both treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Editor's note: The child was previously identified by FDNY officials as a 7-year-old girl.

