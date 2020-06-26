7-Year-Old Girl Among Two Hurt in East Harlem Shooting: NYPD

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and a 19-year-old was hit in his leg after a fight broke out in Manhattan on Thursday.

Police say shots were fired after a group of teens started fighting on the corner of East 102nd Street in East Harlem around 6 p.m. Both of the victims were transported to the hospital where they're listed in serious but stable condition.

Gun violence has spiked in New York City this month. Over the weekend, there were 28 shootings city wide and 38 victims. Compared to this time last year, 2020 has seen 119 more shootings and 158 more victims.

A man who works in an auto body shop nearby heard the gunshots Thursday, but he didn’t realize what it was.

“It was loud. And then I see… I don’t pay attention I thought it was fireworks. Then I see the police cars over there and that’s it," Mohammad Ismail said.

Fireworks have also been going off Thursday evening in the neighborhood. Police haven’t made any arrests yet and an investigation ongoing.