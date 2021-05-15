7-Year-Old Child Dead, Teen Injured in New Jersey Stabbing: Police

A child was found with fatal stab wounds early Saturday morning in a New Jersey home, officials in Passaic County said.

Police responded to a Paterson home on 6th Street after receiving reports of a stabbing, Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Saturday. Officers found the 7-year-old child and a 17-year-old teen with stab wounds around 7 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both victims were rushed to nearby St. Joseph's University Medical Center but the youngest victim did not survive the injuries. Officials said the 17-year-old was treated and released from the hospital hours later.

No other details were immediately made available by the city and county officials, including what circumstances may have led up to the stabbing or what suspects may be sought by authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.