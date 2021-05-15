Paterson

7-Year-Old Child Dead, Teen Injured in New Jersey Stabbing: Police

A child was found with fatal stab wounds early Saturday morning in a New Jersey home, officials in Passaic County said.

Police responded to a Paterson home on 6th Street after receiving reports of a stabbing, Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said Saturday. Officers found the 7-year-old child and a 17-year-old teen with stab wounds around 7 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both victims were rushed to nearby St. Joseph's University Medical Center but the youngest victim did not survive the injuries. Officials said the 17-year-old was treated and released from the hospital hours later.

News

NYC Pride 1 hour ago

Police Officers' Groups Banned From NYC Pride Parade Through 2025

MTA 4 hours ago

3 Alleged Subway Attackers Face Charges as NYPD Hunts for 5th Suspect in Morning Violence

No other details were immediately made available by the city and county officials, including what circumstances may have led up to the stabbing or what suspects may be sought by authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

PatersonNew JerseyPassaic County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us