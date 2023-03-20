2 Dead, 5 Hurt as Car Jumps Sidewalk in Brooklyn

Seven people were hurt, two of whom died, when a car crashed onto a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, authorities say.

Fire officials responding to the scene at 18th Avenue and 64th Street in Bensonhurst found people in need of extrication from the mangled vehicle.

The two most badly hurt were taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition but could not be saved. Two other victims were said to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Footage from the scene showed a white sedan completely up on the sidewalk, its front grill totaled. Debris littered the scene, which was cordoned off by yellow caution tape as bystanders gathered behind to watch the response.

No other information was immediately available.