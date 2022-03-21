7-Eleven Donut Snacker Wanted in NYC Hot Coffee Attack

Police are looking for a man they say opened (and ate from) a bag of donuts in a Brooklyn 7-Eleven, then served himself some coffee before trying to leave without paying, authorities say.

He allegedly used the hot beverage to attack the worker who tried to stop him on his way out of the convenience store following the midnight theft on Brighton Beach Avenue on Feb. 18.

The 46-year-old employee who tried to corral the suspect also was knocked to the ground during the hot coffee attack but suffered only minor injuries, police said.

He was last seen running west on Brighton Beach Avenue.

Police released surveillance video (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.