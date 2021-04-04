7-Eleven Clerk Trying to Stop Robber Punched in Face, Called Racist Slur: NYPD

A employee working at a Midtown 7-Eleven store was assaulted while attempting to stop a man from stealing, police said Sunday.

The assault, under investigation as a possible hate crime, occurred inside the store on 8th Avenue sometime before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect punched the 27-year-old employee in the face and called him an anti-Asian slur when he attempted to stop the robbery.

The clerk suffered abrasions but declined medical attention, police said.