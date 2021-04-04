hate crime

7-Eleven Clerk Trying to Stop Robber Punched in Face, Called Racist Slur: NYPD

A employee working at a Midtown 7-Eleven store was assaulted while attempting to stop a man from stealing, police said Sunday.

The assault, under investigation as a possible hate crime, occurred inside the store on 8th Avenue sometime before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the suspect punched the 27-year-old employee in the face and called him an anti-Asian slur when he attempted to stop the robbery.

News

Brooklyn 3 hours ago

1 Dead, 8 Others Hurt After T-Bone Crash Ambulance Overturns on Brooklyn Street

Hell's Kitchen 49 mins ago

Building Super, 73, Hospitalized for Rib Injuries After Hell's Kitchen Sidewalk Attack

The clerk suffered abrasions but declined medical attention, police said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimeNew York CityMidtownstop asian hate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us