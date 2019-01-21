A 7-year-old child was found dead in a Newark, New Jersey, home Monday morning, and the mother's boyfriend is the prime suspect, a law enforcement source tells NBC 4 New York. Gus Rosendale with the details.

A 7-year-old child was found dead in a Newark, New Jersey, home Monday morning, and, although the investigation is in the very early stages, the mother's boyfriend is the prime suspect, a law enforcement source tells NBC 4 New York.

Police received a call of a child in cardiac arrest at a home in Weequahic Avenue and once on the scene officers started performing CPR in an attempt to revive the child.

According to the source, the child's mother went to work last night while her boyfriend stayed home to watch the child.

The boyfriend allegedly called the mother at work Monday morning to tell her there was something wrong with her child and she told him to call 911, the source says, adding that when EMT arrived at the scene, they found the child was alone, on the floor and their initial impression was the child was "beaten to death." The boyfriend was not at the home and authorities are searching for him.

There are reports that the boyfriend is driving a dark blue Nissan Altima.

The identity of the suspect or the mother have not been released at this time.