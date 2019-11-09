7-Year-Old Boy With Special Needs Critically Hurt Falling Out Bronx Window: Police - NBC New York
7-Year-Old Boy With Special Needs Critically Hurt Falling Out Bronx Window: Police

Police believe the boy may have popped an air conditioning unit out of the window before he fell

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 7-year-old boy with special needs was critically injured after falling out a window in the Bronx, the NYPD said

    • The child fell out the window of a Bronx River Houses building on Harrod Avenue in Soundview around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, police said

    • Police believe the boy may have popped an air conditioning unit out of the window before he fell

    A 7-year-old boy with special needs was critically injured after falling out a window in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

    The child fell out the window of a Bronx River Houses building on Harrod Avenue in Soundview around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, police said.

    Police believe the boy may have popped an air conditioning unit out of the window before he fell.

    It wasn’t immediately clear which floor the window was on or how far he fell. An investigation is ongoing.

