What to Know A 7-year-old boy with special needs was critically injured after falling out a window in the Bronx, the NYPD said

The child fell out the window of a Bronx River Houses building on Harrod Avenue in Soundview around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, police said

Police believe the boy may have popped an air conditioning unit out of the window before he fell

It wasn’t immediately clear which floor the window was on or how far he fell. An investigation is ongoing.