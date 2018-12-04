What to Know After a long-delayed modernization launched on the 7 line, it got glitchy the moment it went into service, the NYC Transit president admits

"The fact we have delays at the moment are indicative there are bugs in the software," Andy Byford said Tuesday

But Byford said he's still confident that given the resources, he can make the entire transit system state of the art within 10 years

If you're a 7 train rider who's been caught in an especially bad string of delays lately, you're not alone.

Tens of thousands of people have been stuck along the 7 line in the past 10 days, after a long-delayed modernization of the subway line launched -- and got glitchy the moment it went into service, according to Transit President Andy Byford.

"The fact we have delays at the moment are indicative there are bugs in the software," Byford told city lawmakers Tuesday. "I have the contractor on speed dial."

He said he's still confident that given the resources, he can make the entire transit system state of the art within 10 years.

"What's really needed isn't maintaining status quo," said Byford." It's pushing on and modernizing this system."

City lawmakers responded skeptically, especially with a request for billions of dollars from the state still in limbo, and a likely fare hike arriving this spring.

"We are gonna increase fares on the backs of New Yorkers," said Queens councilman Donovan Richards.

Byford said "that is a matter for the MTA board, and will only be taken when fare hearings have concluded."