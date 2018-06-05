Hurt Customer Forces Suspension, Delays on 7 Line - NBC New York
Hurt Customer Forces Suspension, Delays on 7 Line

    The MTA says service on the No. 7 train is "beginning to resume" as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, not long after a customer injury prompted a total suspension on the line between Queens and Manhattan.

    The line was shut down shortly after 8 a.m. Though the MTA said service was returning a short time later, the agency advised riders to take alternate routes.  

    LIRR cross-honoring lasts until 8:30 a.m. Customers are advised to take the E and M trains to Manhattan from Court Square or the N and W trains from Queensboro Plaza as alternatives while 7 service gets back on track.  

