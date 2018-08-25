What to Know Seven people were arrested after they failed to pass sobriety tests at a checkpoint on Long Island overnight

The checkpoint was set up at New York Avenue and Church Street in Huntington Station

A total of 417 cars passed through the checkpoint between 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday

Jeffrey Hindla, 29, of Sayville, and Raymond Archer, 51, Selena Piliere, 29, Suellen Gordon, 54, and James Roldos, 51, all of Huntington Station, were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated at a checkpoint at New York Avenue and Church Street in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said.

Nicole Gulmi, 34, of Melville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, and Hixon Flores-Hernandez, 21, of Huntington Station was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to police.

“The checkpoint was conducted as part of the Mothers Against Driving (MADD) Saturation Saturday, a high visibility evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind communities that they are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers as the Labor Day holiday approaches,” Suffolk County police said.