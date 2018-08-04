What to Know A 67-year-old man was robbed and attacked after he parked his car outside a senior housing complex in Port Jervis

After the robbery, the attackers forced the man into the trunk of his car

The man managed to escape the trunk, and the robbers were arrested after a police chase

A 67-year-old man who was forced into the trunk of his car after being robbed in a parking lot managed to flee his attackers by escaping from the trunk, officials said.

The man had just parked his 2015 Subaru outside a senior housing complex at 230 Jersey Ave. in Port Jervis around 12:30 a.m. on Friday when two men — one of whom was carrying a silver handgun — approached him, the Port Jervis Police Department said.

After the two men robbed the victim, they demanded he get into the trunk of his car, police said. But when he resisted, the men punched him, hit him with the handgun, forced him into the trunk of his car and drove off in it, according to police.

As the robbers were driving away from the parking lot, the victim managed to activate his car’s emergency trunk release, at which point he fled the car and went to a nearby residence, where he reported the robbery, police said.

He was taken to Bon Secours Community Hospital for treatment, according to police.

His alleged attackers, 28-year-old Tranelle Drake and 28-year-old Justin White, both of Port Jervis, were arrested after they crashed the man’s stolen car following an approximately five-mile police chase into the Town of Montgomery, police said.

They face charges including first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree grand larceny, according to police.