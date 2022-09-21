66-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in NYC Stranger Attack: Cops

Cops are looking for a stranger who punched a 66-year-old woman in the face, then stole her bag as she left a Bronx subway station following Friday's evening rush, leaving her seriously hurt, police say.

The woman was walking out of the Fordham Road station around 7:45 p.m. that night when the stranger attacked her, unprovoked, the NYPD says. He hit her multiple times in the face, grabbed her bag and ran off.

Emergency personnel took the woman to a hospital in serious condition. Cops say she is expected to survive.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.