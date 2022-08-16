66-Year-Old NJ Man Accused of Seeking Sexual Encounter With Girl

What to Know A 66-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with seeking a sexual encounter with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl online following a joint operation conducted by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the the FBI, prosecutors said.

Samuel Christopher, 66 and from Long Branch, was charged with second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor, third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Thursday.

According to Linskey, the charges stem from an investigation that kicked off earlier this summer when Christopher allegedly took part in conversations with an undercover officer online that he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

A 66-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with seeking a sexual encounter with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl online following a joint operation conducted by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the the FBI, prosecutors said.

Samuel Christopher, 66 and from Long Branch, was charged with second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor, third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Thursday.

Christopher could face a term of up to 10 years in state prison if convicted of either the second-degree criminal offenses against him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.

According to Linskey, the charges stem from an investigation that kicked off earlier this summer when Christopher allegedly took part in online conversations with an undercover officer that he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Christopher allegedly made it clear that he was interested in meeting her for sex and made arrangements to meet the girl in Belmar, according to prosecutors. He was arrested early last week at the time and place of the alleged planned meeting.

“This defendant’s conduct was calculating, manipulative, and disturbingly predatory,” Linskey said. “We are relieved that when he arrived at the location of his choosing earlier this week, he was met by officers waiting to take him into custody – not a young girl he sought to victimize.”

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with any information about Christopher’s activities to contact Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.