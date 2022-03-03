Greenwich Village

65-Year-Old Woman Breaks Both Wrists in Random Greenwich Village Attack

The woman was standing on Eighth Street by the busy Georgetown Plaza Sunday evening when the stranger attacked, police say

Police are looking for a man they say apparently randomly attacked a 65-year-old woman in Greenwich Village Sunday evening, shoving her to the ground in a busy plaza area and breaking both her wrists in the process, authorities said.

The woman was standing in front of 60 E. 8th St., by Georgetown Plaza, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the stranger attacked.

It's not clear if any words were exchanged prior to the shove.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking on the sidewalk (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

