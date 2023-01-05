65-Year-Old Kicked Off NYC Fire Escape Dies Months Later; Enraged Beau Charged With Murder

A 33-year-old Bronx man now faces a murder charge in the case of a 65-year-old he allegedly kicked off the fire escape of the building where the two lived during a confrontation over a female relative, authorities say.

The victim, Kevin Madison, was found unconscious on the sidewalk outside the four-story Cruger Avenue apartment building in Allerton he called home one Saturday morning in early September. The NYPD said Thursday that Madison died Nov. 24 of injuries suffered in what they determined was an apparent kick off of a fire escape.

It wasn't clear how far Madison fell, but suspect Kymasa Holmes, linked to the same address, was arrested in the case about two months after it happened. The charges have now been upgraded to murder and also include assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Holmes allegedly came into his on-again-off-again girlfriend's apartment early Sept. 3 and found Madison, whom the NYPD describes as a family member of his, sleeping there. He allegedly got angry about that and started arguing with Madison. The fight turned physical and Madison was kicked off the fire escape, officials say.

Information on a possible attorney for Holmes wasn't immediately available.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. The relation between Madison and the woman wasn't clear early Thursday.