Bronx

65-Year-Old Kicked Off NYC Fire Escape Dies Months Later; Enraged Beau Charged With Murder

A man who found his on-again-off-again girlfriend's relative sleeping in her apartment early one morning in September allegedly kicked the relative off the fire escape, ultimately killing him, police say

By NBC New York Staff

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

A 33-year-old Bronx man now faces a murder charge in the case of a 65-year-old he allegedly kicked off the fire escape of the building where the two lived during a confrontation over a female relative, authorities say.

The victim, Kevin Madison, was found unconscious on the sidewalk outside the four-story Cruger Avenue apartment building in Allerton he called home one Saturday morning in early September. The NYPD said Thursday that Madison died Nov. 24 of injuries suffered in what they determined was an apparent kick off of a fire escape.

It wasn't clear how far Madison fell, but suspect Kymasa Holmes, linked to the same address, was arrested in the case about two months after it happened. The charges have now been upgraded to murder and also include assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Holmes allegedly came into his on-again-off-again girlfriend's apartment early Sept. 3 and found Madison, whom the NYPD describes as a family member of his, sleeping there. He allegedly got angry about that and started arguing with Madison. The fight turned physical and Madison was kicked off the fire escape, officials say.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Information on a possible attorney for Holmes wasn't immediately available.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. The relation between Madison and the woman wasn't clear early Thursday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bronxmurdercrime stoppersallerton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us