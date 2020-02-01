65-Year-Old Bronx Man Slashed Across Face by Random Attacker

A 65-year-old Bronx man was slashed Friday on an early morning walk toward his home, police said.

Charles Williams thought he recognized a man on the street just before 2:30 a.m. and extended out arm for a handshake, he told News 4 New York. That's when the stranger slashed Williams across the face.

"I thought the guy hit me, I didn't realize he ripped my face halfway off," Williams said. "All the way from this ear to my lip, they couldn't even tape my lip."

Officers happened to be down the block from the attack and called EMS to get Williams to a hospital to be treated.

He was left with a cut so deep, doctors warned him against looking at it.

"They said if you see your face the pain would really shock you," Williams said.

Police released a photo of the suspect, last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a black hoodie.