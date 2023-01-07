65-Year-Old Behind Deadly NYC Double Stabbing Kicked Off by Noise Complaint: Cops

A man is dead and a woman is recovering at the hospital after a stabbing brought on by an apparent noise complaint between neighbors at a Bronx building, police said.

Authorities arrested 65-year-old Jose Ortiz for the fatal stabbing of Tyrone Quick, 45, and a 39-year-old woman at a residential building in the Highbridge section of the borough.

Investigators arrived at the bloody scene around 9 p.m. Friday for reports of an assault off University Avenue. Police found Quick with fatal stab wounds in his chest and the female victim suffering from stab wounds to her arm.

Both victims were rushed to nearby Lincoln Hospital, where the 45-year-old ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The woman was expected to survive.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Officers arrested Ortiz without incident on a half dozen charges including murder, attempted murder and manslaughter, the NYPD said Saturday.

The department was investigating the events that led up to the stabbing, including an alleged fight between the Bronx neighbors stemming from a reported noise complaint.

Attorney information for the 65-year-old suspect was not immediately known.