CRIME STOPPERS

63-Year-Old Found Stabbed in Chest in Columbia Residential Tower

The person's name has not been released

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A 63-year-old man was found stabbed in the chest in a residential building for eligible Columbia University faculty, students and staff in Manhattan's Morningside Heights over the weekend, police say.

NYPD officers responding to a call about an unconscious person at the seven-story apartment building on West 112th Street shortly before noon Sunday found the man stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's identity has not been released. The medical examiner's office determined via autopsy that the person died of natural causes, according to police, though no other information was provided.

According to its website, Columbia Residential provides shared and private apartments to eligible faculty and students. There are 39 residential apartments in the building, it says.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSManhattanColumbia UniversityMorningside Heightsstabbings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us