63-Year-Old Found Stabbed in Chest in Columbia Residential Tower

A 63-year-old man was found stabbed in the chest in a residential building for eligible Columbia University faculty, students and staff in Manhattan's Morningside Heights over the weekend, police say.

NYPD officers responding to a call about an unconscious person at the seven-story apartment building on West 112th Street shortly before noon Sunday found the man stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's identity has not been released. The medical examiner's office determined via autopsy that the person died of natural causes, according to police, though no other information was provided.

According to its website, Columbia Residential provides shared and private apartments to eligible faculty and students. There are 39 residential apartments in the building, it says.