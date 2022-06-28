Suffolk County

63 Beaches Closed to Bathing in Suffolk County Due to High Bacteria Levels

The advisory is based on the potential that bacterial numbers exceeds New York State standards

Sixty three beaches on Long Island are closed to bathing after heavy rainfall elevated bacteria levels in the water and prompted health officials to issue an advisory Tuesday.

The beaches impacted are within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches, Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services Dr. Gregson Pigott said.

The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are impacted by stormwater runoff. 

The health department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles for a minimum of 24 hour period until 7 a.m. Wednesday, unless sampling finds high bacteria levels.

The impacted beaches are:

Amityville Village BeachBabylonAmityvilleAdvisoryRainfall related
Tanner ParkBabylonCopiagueAdvisoryRainfall related
Venetian Shores BeachBabylonWest BabylonAdvisoryRainfall related
Sound Beach POA EastBrookhavenSound BeachAdvisoryRainfall related
Sound Beach POA WestBrookhavenSound BeachAdvisoryRainfall related
Tides BeachBrookhavenSound BeachAdvisoryRainfall related
Beech Road Beach (NSBA)BrookhavenRocky PointAdvisoryRainfall related
Broadway Beach (NSBA)BrookhavenRocky PointAdvisoryRainfall related
Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)BrookhavenRocky PointAdvisoryRainfall related
Shoreham Village BeachBrookhavenShorehamAdvisoryRainfall related
Shoreham BeachBrookhavenEast ShorehamAdvisoryRainfall related
Corey BeachBrookhavenBlue PointAdvisoryRainfall related
Stony Brook BeachBrookhavenStony BrookAdvisoryRainfall related
Shoreham Shore Club BeachBrookhavenEast ShorehamAdvisoryRainfall related
Miller Place Park BeachBrookhavenMiller PlaceAdvisoryRainfall related
Scotts BeachBrookhavenSound BeachAdvisoryRainfall related
Woodhull Landing POA BeachBrookhavenMiller PlaceAdvisoryRainfall related
Bayberry Cove BeachBrookhavenSetauket-East SetauketAdvisoryRainfall related
Bayview BeachBrookhavenSetauket-East SetauketAdvisoryRainfall related
Grantland BeachBrookhavenSetauket-East SetauketAdvisoryRainfall related
Indian Field BeachBrookhavenSetauket-East SetauketAdvisoryRainfall related
Little Bay BeachBrookhavenSetauket-East SetauketAdvisoryRainfall related
Soundview Beach Association BeachBrookhavenOld FieldAdvisoryRainfall related
Terraces on the SoundBrookhavenRocky PointAdvisoryRainfall related
Havens BeachEast HamptonSag HarborAdvisoryRainfall related
Eagle Dock Community BeachHuntingtonCold Spring HarborAdvisoryRainfall related
Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club BeachHuntingtonLloyd HarborAdvisoryRainfall related
West Neck BeachHuntingtonLloyd HarborAdvisoryRainfall related
Lloyd Neck Bath Club BeachHuntingtonLloyd HarborAdvisoryRainfall related
Lloyd Harbor Village Park BeachHuntingtonLloyd HarborAdvisoryRainfall related
Gold Star Battalion Park BeachHuntingtonHuntingtonAdvisoryRainfall related
Head of the Bay Club BeachHuntingtonHuntington BayAdvisoryRainfall related
Nathan Hale Beach Club BeachHuntingtonHuntington BayAdvisoryRainfall related
Baycrest Association BeachHuntingtonHuntington BayAdvisoryRainfall related
Bay Hills Beach AssociationHuntingtonHuntington BayAdvisoryRainfall related
Crescent BeachHuntingtonHuntington BayAdvisoryRainfall related
Knollwood Beach Association BeachHuntingtonHuntingtonAdvisoryRainfall related
Fleets Cove BeachHuntingtonHuntingtonAdvisoryRainfall related
Centerport BeachHuntingtonCenterportAdvisoryRainfall related
Huntington Beach Community Association BeachHuntingtonCenterportAdvisoryRainfall related
Centerport Yacht Club BeachHuntingtonCenterportAdvisoryRainfall related
Steers BeachHuntingtonNorthportAdvisoryRainfall related
Asharoken BeachHuntingtonAsharokenAdvisoryRainfall related
Hobart BeachHuntingtonNorthportAdvisoryRainfall related
Crab Meadow BeachHuntingtonNorthportAdvisoryRainfall related
Wincoma Association BeachHuntingtonHuntington BayAdvisoryRainfall related
Valley Grove BeachHuntingtonEatons NeckAdvisoryRainfall related
Prices Bend BeachHuntingtonEatons NeckAdvisoryRainfall related
West Islip BeachIslipWest IslipAdvisoryRainfall related
Benjamins BeachIslipBay ShoreAdvisoryRainfall related
Islip BeachIslipIslipAdvisoryRainfall related
East Islip BeachIslipEast IslipAdvisoryRainfall related
West Oaks Recreation Club BeachIslipWest SayvilleAdvisoryRainfall related
Brightwaters Village BeachIslipBrightwatersAdvisoryRainfall related
Bayport BeachIslipBayportAdvisoryRainfall related
Sayville Marina Park BeachIslipSayvilleAdvisoryRainfall related
Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club BeachIslipIslipAdvisoryRainfall related
Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip)IslipRonkonkomaAdvisoryRainfall related
Callahans BeachSmithtownNorthportAdvisoryRainfall related
Short BeachSmithtownNissequogueAdvisoryRainfall related
Nissequogue Point BeachSmithtownNissequogueAdvisoryRainfall related
Long BeachSmithtownNissequogueAdvisoryRainfall related
Schubert BeachSmithtownNissequogueAdvisoryRainfall related

For the latest information on affected beaches, click here.

