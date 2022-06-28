63 Beaches Closed to Bathing in Suffolk County Due to High Bacteria Levels

Sixty three beaches on Long Island are closed to bathing after heavy rainfall elevated bacteria levels in the water and prompted health officials to issue an advisory Tuesday.

The beaches impacted are within and adjacent to various north shore embayments (Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington Harbor and Bay, Centerport Harbor, Northport Harbor and Bay, Port Jefferson Harbor Complex, and Stony Brook Harbor), along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and those Long Island Sound beaches, Commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services Dr. Gregson Pigott said.

The advisory is based on the potential that bacterial numbers exceeds New York State standards.

The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are impacted by stormwater runoff.

The health department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles for a minimum of 24 hour period until 7 a.m. Wednesday, unless sampling finds high bacteria levels.

The impacted beaches are:

Amityville Village Beach Babylon Amityville Advisory Rainfall related Tanner Park Babylon Copiague Advisory Rainfall related Venetian Shores Beach Babylon West Babylon Advisory Rainfall related Sound Beach POA East Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Sound Beach POA West Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Tides Beach Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Beech Road Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Broadway Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Shoreham Village Beach Brookhaven Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related Shoreham Beach Brookhaven East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related Corey Beach Brookhaven Blue Point Advisory Rainfall related Stony Brook Beach Brookhaven Stony Brook Advisory Rainfall related Shoreham Shore Club Beach Brookhaven East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related Miller Place Park Beach Brookhaven Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related Scotts Beach Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related Woodhull Landing POA Beach Brookhaven Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related Bayberry Cove Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Bayview Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Grantland Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Indian Field Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Little Bay Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related Soundview Beach Association Beach Brookhaven Old Field Advisory Rainfall related Terraces on the Sound Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related Havens Beach East Hampton Sag Harbor Advisory Rainfall related Eagle Dock Community Beach Huntington Cold Spring Harbor Advisory Rainfall related Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related West Neck Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related Gold Star Battalion Park Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related Head of the Bay Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related Baycrest Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related Bay Hills Beach Association Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related Crescent Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related Knollwood Beach Association Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related Fleets Cove Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related Centerport Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related Huntington Beach Community Association Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related Centerport Yacht Club Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related Steers Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related Asharoken Beach Huntington Asharoken Advisory Rainfall related Hobart Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related Crab Meadow Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related Wincoma Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related Valley Grove Beach Huntington Eatons Neck Advisory Rainfall related Prices Bend Beach Huntington Eatons Neck Advisory Rainfall related West Islip Beach Islip West Islip Advisory Rainfall related Benjamins Beach Islip Bay Shore Advisory Rainfall related Islip Beach Islip Islip Advisory Rainfall related East Islip Beach Islip East Islip Advisory Rainfall related West Oaks Recreation Club Beach Islip West Sayville Advisory Rainfall related Brightwaters Village Beach Islip Brightwaters Advisory Rainfall related Bayport Beach Islip Bayport Advisory Rainfall related Sayville Marina Park Beach Islip Sayville Advisory Rainfall related Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach Islip Islip Advisory Rainfall related Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip) Islip Ronkonkoma Advisory Rainfall related Callahans Beach Smithtown Northport Advisory Rainfall related Short Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related Nissequogue Point Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related Long Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related Schubert Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related

