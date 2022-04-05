60-Year-Old Smashed in Head With Brick, Beaten Outside NYC Restaurant

A 60-year-old man standing outside a Harlem restaurant was smashed in the head with a brick, then repeatedly punched with closed fists, leaving him with severe lacerations, authorities say.

The seemingly random attack, the latest in a string of recent ones in Manhattan, happened in front of Renaissance Harlem, on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, around 3 p.m. Thursday, police said. The victim was approached by a group.

One of the suspects hit him with the brick and then started throwing punches. That's the person police are looking for in the case -- and they shared surveillance.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe lacerations but is expected to survive.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.