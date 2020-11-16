60-Year-Old Mustang Driver Dies in Herald Square Crash With Tractor-Trailer: NYPD

Police are investigating a deadly car crash involving a Ford Mustang and a tractor-trailer in the heart of Manhattan Monday, officials said.

Cops got a call about the crash near 34th Street and Sixth Avenue in Herald Square around 7:15 a.m. They say it appears the Mustang, driven by a 60-year-old man, collided with the tractor-trailer.

The 60-year-old Mustang driver apparently was thrown from his vehicle in the crash; he was found unresponsive in the road. A 57-year-old woman who was in the car as well was injured, but not seriously, officials said. Both she and the driver were taken to a hospital, where the 60-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer wasn't hurt. The collision remains under investigation.

No further details, including the identity of the man who died, were released.