6-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Lower East Side Robbery: Police

A 6-year-old girl was stabbed by as a suspect robbed her father early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say the 55-year-old father and his daughter were walking in the Lower East Side near Monroe and Pike just before 12:30 a.m. when the suspect approached them.

The suspect took the father's possessions and the girl was somehow stabbed in her torso during the incident, police said. The girl was transported to Bellevue Hospital where she's expected to recover. Her father was not injured.

The suspect then fled on foot and an investigation is ongoing.