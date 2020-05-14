robbery

6-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Lower East Side Robbery: Police

NYPD generic NCB USABELE5
NBC 4 New York

A 6-year-old girl was stabbed by as a suspect robbed her father early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say the 55-year-old father and his daughter were walking in the Lower East Side near Monroe and Pike just before 12:30 a.m. when the suspect approached them.

The suspect took the father's possessions and the girl was somehow stabbed in her torso during the incident, police said. The girl was transported to Bellevue Hospital where she's expected to recover. Her father was not injured.

Local

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Mom Arrested After Confrontation With NYPD Officers Over Face Mask

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Wear a Mask? Even With 20,000 Dead, Some New Yorkers Don’t

The suspect then fled on foot and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

robberyNYPDlower east side
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us