6-Year-Old Among 5 Shot in Brooklyn During J'Ouvert Celebration: NYPD

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy was among five people shot in a Brooklyn neighborhood early Monday morning near an outdoor J'Ouvert celebration.

The shots broke out around 3 a.m. in Crown Heights near Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street, according to police. Two of the victims were critically injured, police say, and all five were transported to Kings County Hospital.

Three men were shot, as well as the young boy's mother, police said.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan announced on Twitter that two men had been arrested so far, but the investigation remained in its early stages. Officers also recovered two guns, he said.

At tonight’s senseless shooting in Brooklyn where five people were shot, officers also arrested two men — and recovered two guns. The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. We’re asking anyone with information to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ChjdMlurj3 — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) September 7, 2020

The shooting occurred near a massive outdoor gathering of people celebrating J'Ouvert. It was not immediately clear if police were connecting the shooting to the unauthorized celebration.

Hundreds had gathered to march down Brooklyn streets despite moving West Indian Day events virtual this year due to the pandemic.