6 Women Attacked by Punch-Throwing NYC Purse Thieves on Motorcycle in 80 Minutes

All but one of the victims was punched in the face prior to having their purses stolen -- and cops shared video of the last attack in hopes of finding the people responsible

Handout

Police are looking for two people on a motorcycle who yanked handbags from a half-dozen women and punched some of them in the face during an 80-minute robbery spree in the Bronx last week, authorities said late Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, all six robberies happened between 1 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. last Wednesday and involved women between the ages of 23 and 35 years old. All but one of the victims was punched in the face prior to having their purses stolen.

They were attacked on six different streets, police say -- Crotona Park, Jessup Avenue, Boston Road, Archer Street, East 175th Street and Robert Avenue by Bruckner Boulevard.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above) from the sixth robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

