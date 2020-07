Six people were shot, and at least one gravely injured, in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Monday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Rockaway Parkway in the Canarsie section.

Some of the victims may have been innocent bystanders, law enforcement sources said.

The incident came less than 24 hours after another shooting in Brooklyn that claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy and left three others injured.

This is a developing story.