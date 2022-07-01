6 Hurt in Brooklyn Inferno

Six people were hurt, three of them firefighters, after a fire broke out at a mixed-use building in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood early Friday, authorities say.

Firefighters responding to a call about the Union Avenue blaze around 5:40 a.m. encountered heavy flames, and the fire was escalated to five alarms, meaning more personnel would be brought in, about 90 minutes after the initial call.

Nearly 200 FDNY members ultimately responded to the fire, and crews were tackling hotspots well through the morning.

Two of the three hurt firefighters were taken to a hospital. The other four victims -- another firefighter and three civilians -- were treated at the scene, officials said.

A cause of the blaze is under investigation.