6 Heists in 25 Days at Same NY Marshalls, Then Thieving Trio Caught After No. 7: Cops

The three suspects allegedly made off with more than $8,000 worth of merchandise in the half-dozen heists last month

Two men and a woman, all from Long Island, have been arrested on charges including grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property for a half-dozen heists from the same Marshalls store in Nassau County last month -- and they only got caught when they tried to rob a different Marshalls on Monday, police say.

Detectives conducting a traffic stop on Fulton Street at Cathedral Avenue apprehended suspects Rodney Galloway, 53, Willie White, 55, and Michele Brown, 24 in connection with seven heists, six of them in January, at the two stores.

According to police, the trio stole $8,200 worth of Marshalls merchandise from the store on Rockaway Turnpike on six different days in January, between Jan. 5 and Jan. 31. They then allegedly robbed a different Marshalls a day ago -- one on Hempstead Turnpike on Elmont -- and shortly after, they were in handcuffs.

All three defendants were arraigned Tuesday on the charges. It's not clear if any entered a plea, nor was it known if they had retained attorneys.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who feels they may have fallen victim to the trio to call 1-800-244-TIPS.

