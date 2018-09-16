6-Year-Old Missing Since Parental Visit With Mom, Police Say

What to Know A 6-year-old boy has been missing since his mother took him for a parental visit more than a week ago, police said

A 6-year-old boy has been missing since his mother took him for a parental visit more than a week ago, police said.

Vincenzo Dacchile’s father met up with Vincenzo’s mother Ketanya Burke, of Queens, at the 45th Precinct Station House in the Bronx on Sept. 7, where she picked the boy up, the NYPD said.

But Burke didn’t return the boy to his father after the visit was supposed to end, according to police.

Police are now searching for Vincenzo, who is 50 pounds and four feet tall, and Burke, who is 170 pounds and stands at 5-foot-3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.