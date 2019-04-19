A 6-year-old boy was left with a deep cut on his head after he fell out of a third-floor window in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The boy dropped around 25 feet after falling through the window of a building on Bailey Avenue, at West 231st Street, in Kingsbridge around 7:10 p.m. Friday, police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with a deep laceration on his head, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear what condition he was in.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy fell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.