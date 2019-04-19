6-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling From Third-Floor Window: NYPD - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Flash Flood Watch for Entire Tri-State
logo_nyc_2x

6-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling From Third-Floor Window: NYPD

The boy dropped around 25 feet after falling through the window of a Bronx building, police said

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6-Year-Old Boy Injured After Falling From Third-Floor Window: NYPD

    A 6-year-old boy was left with a deep cut on his head after he fell out of a third-floor window in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

    The boy dropped around 25 feet after falling through the window of a building on Bailey Avenue, at West 231st Street, in Kingsbridge around 7:10 p.m. Friday, police said.

    The boy was taken to the hospital with a deep laceration on his head, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear what condition he was in.

    It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy fell.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us