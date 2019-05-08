6-Year-Old Boy Dies, Woman Injured in Brooklyn Crash: Police

What to Know 6-year-old boy died and a 44-year-old woman was injured after their car crashed into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander south on Seaview Avenue, between East 80th Street and Paerdegat Avenue North in Canarsie, around 4 p.m. Wednesday when her vehicle hit a parked Nissan Rogue, police said.

The impact pushed the Nissan Rogue into another car parked in a driveway on the street, according to police.

Neither of the parked vehicles were occupied at the time, the NYPD said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the woman with an injury to her left side and the boy with severe trauma to his chest.

The two were taken to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was in stable condition after the crash, according to police.

Police didn’t immediately release the boy’s name or say whether the two were related. An investigation is ongoing.