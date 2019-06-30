The victims range in age from 15 to 33. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Six people, ranging in age from 15 to 33, were shot at a Long Island house party early Sunday morning, police said.

Gunfire rang out about 1:30 a.m. on Farragut Street in Bay Shore, Suffolk County Police said. Five of the victims were outside the house and one was inside at the time.

There were two female victims, ages 15 and 33, and four male victims ages 18, 19 and 21. All six were transported to various local hosptials with non-life threatening injuries.

The relationship among the six was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police's Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.