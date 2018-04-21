Baby Killed in Crash After Driver Runs Red Light: NYPD

A driver plowed through a red light on Staten Island early Saturday where it was struck by another vehicle, killing a 6-month-old baby, police said.

The baby boy was in the van that drove through the red light at Forest Avenue and Broadway in the West Brighton neighborhood, the NYPD said. The child, Damaris Earps, who lived on Staten Island, was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

Police said the 2003 Chevy van driven by a 36-year-old woman blew the light at about 2:40 a.m., then was struck by a Jeep in the intersection.

Both vehicles remained at the scene and neither driver was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.



