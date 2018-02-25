Police released the inset photo of a suspect who remains at large and a photo from the online dating site used to lure victims.

Six men who thought they were going to meet a woman from an online dating site were instead robbed, police said Sunday.

Five of the men were lured to a building on Park Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx, the NYPD said, while the sixth was lured to a different building nearby.

Instead of finding a woman, the victims were confronted by two to three men who robbed them, according to police. One of those attackers remains at large.

The men were robbed between Dec. 7 and Jan. 23. In some cases, the victims were threatened with a knife or baseball bat. They lost wallets, cash, phones and in one case, an electric scooter.

Nathaniel Baptiste, 23, of the Bronx, was charged with robbery, false impersonation and other charges.

George Livermoore, 32, of Queens, was charged with robbery.

Baptiste and Livermoore were arrested by officers who pursued them after the sixth robbery, police said. It wasn't clear if the two men had attorneys.

Police said they're looking for a man between 25 and 30 years old who's about 6 feet tall with short, curly hair and a heavy beard.

Police were also looking for 16-year-old Janessia Roberts, whose online dating accounts were used to lure five of the victims.