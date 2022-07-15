Bronx Documentary Center

5th Annual Latin American Foto Festival Kicks off This Month

The festival will run until the end of July.

By Leanna Wells

The Volcano of Fire is spewing ash from a community in Mexico
Hector Guerrero/hectorguerrerophoto.com

The 5th Annual Latin American Foto Festival will kick off at The Bronx Documentary Center on July 14. 

Works from Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Argentina and more will be included in the festival. The large-scale photographs represent family, culture and other social issues.

Every week the center will also have a variety of events where the community can come and have fun. On July 16, there will be a block party at the corner of 151st Street & Courtlandt Avenue with food, art workshops and games for children of all ages.

Guests can download the festival map to see where each work of art will be displayed.

The galleries are open for viewing on Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival runs through the end of July with an opening day reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone looking to attend the reception can register here.

Upcoming events at the center can be found on their site in English or Español.

