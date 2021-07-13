57-Year-Old Suffers 2nd-Degree Burns in Wordless Midtown Sidewalk Attack

Police are looking for a shirtless man who sneaked up behind a 57-year-old walking in midtown Manhattan and threw some sort of liquid on him that left the victim with second-degree burns to his back last week.

No words were exchanged prior to or during the attack, which happened on a sidewalk at the corner of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue around 10 p.m. July 5.

The suspect, who is thought to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 130 pounds, approached the victim from behind and threw the substance on him.

Surveillance shows him creep up behind the victim and fling something at him. He ducks his head for a second, then whirls around, surprised. The suspect then runs off as the 57-year-old victim stumbles and falls flat on his back on the concrete.

The victim ended up going to a hospital the next day, where he was treated for the burns on his back.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.