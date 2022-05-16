55-Year-Old Woman Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Building Feet From Her Home

A 55-year-old woman was found stabbed to death -- with wounds to her neck and torso -- by NYPD officers responding to a building in Brooklyn Sunday, officials say.

Cynthia McLeod lived just a few numbers down from the Van Buren Street address in Stuyvesant Heights where she was found dead around 11 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man, James Brown, now faces murder and weapons possession charges in McLeod's death. Cops didn't immediately elaborate on their relationship.

It wasn't clear if Brown had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.